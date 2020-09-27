Gene March
January 12, 1937 - September 9, 2020
Deming, Washington - Gene P. March of Deming, Washington died at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was 83 years old.
Gene was born on January 12, 1937 to Charles and Freda March in Port Townsend, Washington. Gene graduated from Bellingham High School in 1955 and later worked for Garret Freight Lines for 27 years.
He enjoyed his family and the many holiday gatherings with loved ones. He was a wonderful craftsman and shared his many scroll saw projects with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Freda March. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Karen Satter March, son Robert C. March of Kamiah, ID, daughter Debra L. March Farrell of Bellingham, WA, son David D. (Deanna) March of Anchorage, AK, brother Ken (Charleen) March of Ferndale, WA, as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
His family especially wishes to thank Whatcom Hospice and their staff for their kindness and care.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale, WA.
To share your memories of Gene, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com
.