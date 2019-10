Gene was born to Dourland & Arlene Bird of Ferndale, WA on 9/12/1967 the youngest of 4 children. In his early years Gene enjoying kickboxing and wrestling. Professionally Gene started his career at Icicle driving forklift and later moved on to Costco where he quickly moved up to management and formed many life-long friendships. Gene’s proudest moment in life was the day his daughter Mallory was born. Gene is preceded in death by his brother Gary Bird and sister Gail Hanson. Gene is survived by his daughter Mallory Bird, parents Dourland (Arlene) Bird, brother Greg (Sandra) Bird & their two children Gary & Kaylen Bird, his brother in law Steve Hanson and his two children Ashley & Steven Hanson, and many aunts, uncles & cousins. A memorial will be held Friday, Oct. 18th at 11AM followed by a graveside committal at 12PM, all at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Please share your memories of Gene at www.molesfarewelltributes.com