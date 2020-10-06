George Barnhart
February 13, 1925 - September 28, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, George "Ed" Barnhart, passed away quietly at home Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 95. Family and friends were beside him.
Ed is survived by his daughters, Linda Letcher and her husband David, and Janice Barnhart. He also has 3 grandsons, Ed Rowe, Brady Rowe, Tony Morgan and their spouses and granddaughter Elizabeth Graham, six great grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 62, years Martha "Marti" Barnhart in 2009.
Ed enjoyed fishing, golfing, travelling, making canes, and especially loved social times with family and friends.
While his wife Marti was ill, he became quite the cook making delicious meals for her and baking pies. He truly enjoyed this.
Due to the COVID situation, the family has regretfully had to limit attendance to the graveside memorial.
The family requests any donations be made to Whatcom Hospice.
Please share your memories of Ed at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
