Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Curtis Ludwigson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Bay Breeze Birch Bay Drive View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, July 20, 2019 George Curtis Ludwigson passed away at age 75 for post surgery complications at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL Curt was born Nov. 15, 1943 to George and Alma Ludwigson (DeVries). On June 1, 1974 he married Lynda Karr in Honolulu, HI. They raised three sons, Oscar, Carl and Jake. He is survived by his sister Margaret Brown of Lynden. Curt was raised in the Pacific Northwest, growing up in Washington and Alaska. As a boy he loved hunting and fishing.His passion for fishing would carry over long into his adult years. He graduated from Bellingham High School in 1961 and Western Washington State College in 1966 with a degree in Political Science. In his early working years, Curt was a commercial fisherman in Alaska to pay for college tuition He travelled extensively before starting his executive career at Qantas and

On Saturday, July 20, 2019 George Curtis Ludwigson passed away at age 75 for post surgery complications at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL Curt was born Nov. 15, 1943 to George and Alma Ludwigson (DeVries). On June 1, 1974 he married Lynda Karr in Honolulu, HI. They raised three sons, Oscar, Carl and Jake. He is survived by his sister Margaret Brown of Lynden. Curt was raised in the Pacific Northwest, growing up in Washington and Alaska. As a boy he loved hunting and fishing.His passion for fishing would carry over long into his adult years. He graduated from Bellingham High School in 1961 and Western Washington State College in 1966 with a degree in Political Science. In his early working years, Curt was a commercial fisherman in Alaska to pay for college tuition He travelled extensively before starting his executive career at Qantas and Smith Corona in Honolulu. In 1974 Curt and Lynda moved to Singapore and a job with American Express. He would continue his international business career with leadership roles in Buenos Aires, Sao Paolo, Tokyo, Chicago and London with Amex and Diners Club. He not only took pride in his career, but truly relished the friendships he made during his time in business. Curt was an avid traveler who enjoyed new cultures and experiences. His impact on his family will be felt by many far into the future and for that we are eternally grateful. We will never forget his impact on our lives. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Bay Breeze on Birch Bay Drive where he and his family spent so many memorable summers. Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close