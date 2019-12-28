Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George David Oliver. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George David Oliver age 94 passed away on December 11, 2019 in Bellingham WA. He was born on May 28 1925 in Brandon, Manitoba Canada to George Johnstone Oliver and Isabella Fischer Borthwick He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Patricia H. Duhnkrack and by his children from his first marriage: sons D. Alan ( Bet ) Oliver , Ross W.G. Oliver, Kenneth S. Oliver and daughters Janyce L. (James) Fransen , Lori A. Saker and 9 Grandchildren: David ( Sarah ) Oliver , Jamie Oliver, Michael Vetromile, Daniel Oliver, Kathryn Oliver, Sarah ( Bradley) Marbach, Rachel Saker, Candice Oliver, Graham Oliver and 2 great grandchildren Abigale Vetromile–Bauer and Brody Marbach. He is also survived by Patricia’s children Nancy ( James) Duhnkrack, Jesse (Lisa) Duhnkrack, Leslie ( Ira) Greenberg, Lauren Silverson and Tammy (Brent) Hogan along with 7 grandchildren, Ellie, Madie, Mitchell, Sarah, Oliver, Emma and Logan. George was preceeded in death by his sister Marney Stevenson of Victoria BC Canada and is survived by sisters Isabel Shaw of Brandon Manitoba and Heather Hull of La Jolla California and numerous nieces and nephews. George graduated in 1951 from Haileybury School of Mines in Ontario Canada and explored /mined Gold and Uranium in Northern Saskatchewan and Ontario for many years. He got his private pilot’s license to fly bush planes while working in mining exploration. In 1960 the family immigrated to Sarasota Florida where they lived for 9 years, while he and brother in law Tom Hull built South Winds Mobile Home Park. In 1969 they returned to Canada before moving to Scotland for a year where he was able to connect with many family members. Upon returning to USA the family settled in N. Idaho and then Friday Harbor, Washington where he got involved in sailing where they spent a year sailing the South Pacific aboard his beloved sailboat, Isabella. After marrying Patricia, they traveled for many years by bicycle though out New Zealand, Europe, British Isles and Canada. He and Patricia wintered in Hilo, Hawaii where they enjoyed swimming, running, and tennis. When living in Bellingham in the summers, they enjoyed tennis, ocean kayaking and hiking the North Cascades Mountains, particularly Mt. Baker. He was proud of being the oldest participant in the annual Bellingham Ski to Sea Race which fell on his birthday each year. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to your local area food bank. A private family celebration of life will take place summer 2020.

