George (Jack) Earl Moore, 80, passed away September 7th, 2019 at the Longview Hospice Center. He was born June 5th, 1939 to Jack and Georgia Moore in Bellingham, Washington. He attended Bellingham schools, graduating from Meridian High School in 1957. A world class speed skater in his youth, he and Bill Thompson set the world record for the 26-mile marathon on roller skates in 1958. He was a member of the Army National Guard from 1956 to 1965. He attended both Skagit and Everett Community Colleges before graduating in 1968 from the University of Washington. A lifetime Tyee member, he held UW football season tickets for 32 years. Many family members and friends enjoy great memories of times with George at Husky Stadium. After graduation from UW, George moved to Longview where he accepted a position with the Cowlitz County Assessor’s office as a Forester. In 1973 he was hired by International Paper Company from which he retired in 1999 as the West Coast Manager for Property and Taxes. George served his community with multiple organizations, to include the Elks for 60 years and the Pioneer Lions for 50 years. He was the President and Zone Chairman of the Pioneer Lions, and recipient of the Progressive Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. He was also the President of the Lion’s Sight and Hearing International Foundation, pioneering and obtaining funding for the Screening Unit that travels Washington State and has served over 33,000 participants. He was also a board member of the Cowlitz County Rodeo, Cowlitz County Fair Board, and Columbia Theater to name a few. He traveled to other locations around the world to help those in need. His dedication to his community, state, and our nation was a lifetime passion that made us all better humans. He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years Bernice Mary Moore, his daughter Cynthia Lee Wilson, and his parents. Surviving family members include his son Ardell (Shirley) Moore, grandson Jason Moore, granddaughter Shelli Maker, brothers Larry Moore, Ray (Susan) Moore, sister Dorinda (Jerry) Nye, his best friend Carmen Bradford and her family, beloved Aunt Betty and many many cousins. A memorial service was held September 27th at the Elks Lodge in Kelso, WA. Please make any contribution in George’s name to Community Home Health and Hospice of Longview, 1035 11th Ave, Longview, WA 98632.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 10, 2019