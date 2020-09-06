George F. Drake Obituary George Drake died peacefully in Bellingham on Monday, August 31 at the age of 90. He led a life of adventure and service. He was born and raised on the Jersey shore of ew Jersey in 1930. He left by bicycle at age 18 for South America, a trip that began his love affair with Latin America. After a year and a half working in the jungles of Panama and the mountains of Guatemala for the Inter-American Geodetic Survey he returned to the US and enlisted in the US Army at the outbreak of the Korean War. In the Army he studied Chinese Mandarin and served in Korea where he was active in orphanage work. He received his BA and MA at the University of California at Berkeley and after three years as a high school teacher he entered the US Foreign Service and went with his wife, Mary Ann, and newborn son David, to Colombia, South America. There he served as Director of the United States Information Agency cultural center in the city of Manizales. His civic activism earned him the "Keys of the City in Gold" and Honorary Citizenship. On return to the US he obtained his Ph.D. in sociology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. In 1967 he and his family, now including their adopted son, Todd, moved to Bellingham to take up a position at Western Washington University. In the ensuing years he served as professor of sociology, Director of the Center for East Asian Studies, Special Assistant to the President for International Programs and, at the time of his retirement, in 1990, Director of the Office of International Programs. At Western he founded the Human Services Career Program and the China Teaching Program. George served on scores of boards, committees, commissions and councils at the local, regional and state level. His academic specialty was community systems analysis and voluntarism. He helped create what is now the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs and the state Office of Community Development. At the local level he founded the RSVP program and the Civic Partnership Program which later became part of the Whatcom Volunteer Center. He is credited with saving the city bus system, now the WTA. He was the first professor at WWU ever to be elected to the Bellingham City Council where he served for four years. On the City Council he created the Planning and Community Development committee and was instrumental in creating the City of Bellingham Park and Recreation Department. With his wife and sons David and Todd he created Big Rock Garden Nursery. Within the context of the nursery/garden he developed Gardens of Art, an outdoor gallery of fine art for the garden which attracted visitors from all over the US and other nations. When the City of Bellingham purchased the nursery/gardens for park purposes he created the International Creche Festival Association which placed nativity scenes of the world during the Christmas season in store windows in downtown Bellingham for a number of years. In 1998 he created the Big Rock Garden Sculpture Committee of the City Park and Recreation Advisory Board and set about developing a major sculpture garden for the Pacific Northwest in Big Rock Garden Park. In 1998 he began planning the Korean War Children’s Memorial as one of the activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Korean War. The memorial, in the form of a large Korean pavilion symbolizing shelter, honors the American GI’s humanitarian aid to the children of Korea during the war years and later. That memorial, dedicated in 2003, is located in Big Rock Garden Park. George also created the Korean War Children’s Memorial in Korea which was dedicated in the Peace Park at the DMZ in 2010 as part of the national ceremonies commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Korean War. George had a global vision and always saw things from an international perspective. He characterized himself as a citizen of the world. He was made ‘Honorary Citizen’ in Manizales, Colombia and ‘Honorary Citizen’ in the Metropolitan City of Gwangju in South Korea. He was also honored in Peru and in Mexico for his work with hurting populations. He had a deep love for Bellingham and was an active participant in community affairs all his life. In 2001 Mayor Mark Asmundson named George “Outstanding Citizen of the Year” for a lifetime of service to the community. More recently George was the founder of the Sue C. Boynton Poetry Contest in Whatcom County and the founder of the non-profit Sculpture Northwest, an organization that seeks to make Northwestern Washington State an international destination for lovers of outdoor sculpture. In the last month George was able to see the completion and progress of his last two projects. The David Marshall Sculpure Gallery at Big Rock Garden Park was completed in August. And, his last gift to the City of Bellingham, “Angel de la Creatividad” a sculpture by world famous sculptor Sebastian of Mexico City. George was predeceased by Mary Ann, his wife of 57 years. He is survived by his two sons, David who lives in Bellingham and Todd who lives in Everson. An expanded story of George’s life can be found on the website www.georgefdrake.org
. Memorial gifts can be sent to the Whatcom Community Foundation ‘Drake Family Fund’. There will be no memorial service but plans are being made for a future ‘social gathering’ at Bellingham Bar and Grill to swap tales about George.