Service Information Lemley Chapel 1008 Third Street Sedro Woolley , WA 98284 (360)-855-1288 Memorial service 2:00 PM Bethlehem Lutheran Church 1006 Wicker Road Sedro-Woolley , WA

George Fielden Miller 12/27/25 – 11/21/19 Three weeks ago, our family gathered around you thinking you were leaving us, but then you surprised us by getting out of bed, sitting by the fire with mom and eating an ice cream cone. You blessed us with three more special weeks and then left us quietly in the early morning. From your infectious laugh and deep dimples when you smiled to the way you cared for everyone, we will always remember how you spread positivity and joy wherever you went. Your love for your wife, family and every student you ever taught or counseled at Sedro-Woolley High School will live on in all of us. You were the sort of person who could have a delightful chat with someone who had reached you by calling a wrong number. You never complained; you were always fine. Every single day you said, “This was a great day!” You never knew a stranger. Wherever we went you struck up conversations, learned about people and showed how much you cared. You taught us about devotion and love. You and Mom would have been married 74 years on January 7th. You shared stories with us of falling in love with mom, roller skating together and getting married in a blackout before heading off to war. You taught us not to take each other for granted and showed us how important it is to put our loved ones first. You were the consummate teacher, always taking opportunities to teach your family about history, nature and the world around us. Oddly enough you officially graduated high school with the class of 2006, because you left school at age 17 to serve in the Army Air Corps during World War II . During your time in Germany, you had the unique opportunity to attend the Nuremberg Trials. You never stopped learning, going on to earn multiple graduate degrees. You taught not only us, but anyone who would listen, how important an education is, including speaking two weeks ago to 1600 students and staff at Juanita High School in Kirkland where you were honored as a World War II veteran. You built your legacy with your own two hands at Big Lake where all are welcome and family celebrations take place. Our inheritance is the wonderful memories and experiences that you and mom gave us – adventures traveling to all the States and provinces of Canada and summers at the lake house with cousins, grandchildren and oftentimes strangers. What an amazing father you were with your positive parenting and humor. You taught us to be generous and share. At church, our pastors have said, “Who needs an evangelism committee, when you have George Miller!” You helped your seven grandsons with college expenses or as you phrased it “beer money.” You are considered a hero at Big Lake Fire Department, walking the boulevard collecting money for the 3rd of July fireworks. You taught your granddaughters-in-law by example to “Live for the moment; it is not what you spend, it’s what you save.” And no one’s grandchildren or great-grandchildren could be smarter, brighter, cuter, or more humorous than yours! The pride you felt for your family verged on embarrassment. You taught us to have fun with family and friends. We will never forget the motorhome trips around the country, snow ski trips where you taught many people to ski with the patience and encouragement only you can give, and trips with your dear friends, the Sorestads – “Are you with me, George?” You created traditions that have become so important in our family that your great-grandchildren will carry them on. We were blessed by a husband/father/grandfather/great-grandfather/friend who loved and believed in us unconditionally. You loved God, your wife, Gladys, your family and your country. With our love, Gladys, Rick & Cheri, Dave & Patti, Jon & Lorna, Geoff & Monique, Ryan & Shawna, Erik, Jon & Jessaca, Nate & Kate, Nick & Jessica, Mikey & Linnzi, Ryan & Katie, Jaedon, Kai, Mary, Pearl, Otto, Ally, Ellie, Molly, Baker, Boden, Archer, Penelope, Elsie, Jess. A Memorial Service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1006 Wicker Road, Sedro-Woolley on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Memorials can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Seattle Children’s Hospital or Big Lake Fire Department in his memory or any . Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Share memories of George and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

