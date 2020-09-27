1/
George H. Smith
1944 - 2020
George H. Smith
November 11, 1944 - August 26, 2020
Everson, Washington - George Henry Smith was born to Phillip & Bettie (Dudding) Smith in Oregon and relocated to Bellingham before his teen years. He joined the Marines in 1961 and when discharged, he joined his father as a commercial fisherman in the PNW and Alaska. He later spent time driving big trucks, logging and long haul. George was always quick with a smile and a story. He could fix almost anything, or knew someone who could. He liked to help those around him and has numerous friends and acquaintances that continue to thank him for his generosity. He enjoyed his dogs, riding his Harley, and listening to the blues. He passed away at his home in Everson on 8/26 surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by daughters Christina (David) Mozey and Melissa Smith, two grandchildren Jeff and Sarah Mozey, his aunt Pat Sully, many cousins and many friends that he considered family. If desired, friends can make memorial contributions to Whatcom Hospice.


Published in Bellingham Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
