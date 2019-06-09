George Larsen, a life-long Whatcom County resident, died Friday, May 24, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. He was 91. George was born May 1, 1928 to Oscar and Carrie (Enneberg) Larsen in Everson, WA, where he grew up with seven brothers and sisters: Orval, Helen, Chester, Florence, Lloyd, Mabel and Shirley. At 17-years old, George and a group of local friends decided there would be more opportunities elsewhere and together, they joined the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in San Diego and served on the U.S.N.S. Gen Hugh J. Gaffey. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Whatcom County and drove truck for R.E. Gray Logging, which started a life-long career in the trucking industry. In 1950, George met Donna Oltman at a dance at the Delta Grange. They married June 1, 1956. George drove long haul across country for P.I.E., and locally, he drove for C.V. Wilder Construction Co. He had many safety awards over the years and was always considered the best driver by his co-workers. His supervisors would give him the difficult jobs and he never disappointed. George also drove the icy roads of the Alcan Highway to Alaska for Lynden Transport, and for a time, owned his own truck, L.K.L. Trucking. He continued to drive professionally into his 80’s and was often called on to work for various local contractors. To say trucks and engines were a part of his life would be an understatement. When not working, he could be found in his shop where he had many ongoing projects building or re-building trucks and tractors; working in stainless steel and buying and selling a variety of collectibles. He would travel throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho looking for antique John Deere Tractors, Diamond T’s, and Firetrucks. George and Donna also enjoyed traveling with friends in their motor homes; stopping to fish in lakes and streams of British Columbia and eastern Washington. George was a true lover of nature and always lived in homes surrounded by trees. He will always be remembered for his positive outlook and ability to choose the right words to bring a smile. His endless supply of euphemisms will live on through his many friends and his family. George will forever remain in the hearts of his wife Donna, his daughters, Lynda (Garth) Thompson of Bellingham, Lauren (Greg) Wilkins of San Luis Obispo, CA, and son Kevin Larsen, of Bellingham; Grandchildren Chad TerWisscha, Ashley TerWisscha, Erik Larsen, Dylan Scholten, Michael Wilkins, and Grant Wilkins; and 4 great-grandchildren. George is also survived by sisters Mabel Speciale, and Shirley Gelwicks. The family would like to thank George’s friends for the outpouring of love and support during his recent illness. All are invited to join in celebration of George’s life on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at the Deming Log Show Grounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Whatcom Humane Society, in honor of his beloved yellow Labrador retriever, Val. Arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 9, 2019