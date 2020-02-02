Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Lockman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Roland Lockman was born and raised in the Laurelhurst and Roosevelt neighborhoods of Seattle. George cherished his childhood, especially outdoor adventures with his older brothers. WWII saw George cruising the Pacific Ocean in the Merchant Marine. Shortly after the war George met the love of his life, Ann. Those were his motorcycle days, delivering prescriptions to patients, gold bars to dentists and running his motorcycle shop on Capitol Hill. In 1952 he moved his growing family to Snoqualmie Falls to work for Puget Power. But for more than sixty years George lived in Bellingham, mostly at his Lake Samish home near Bellingham. A constant in George’s life was his urge to build, maintain, and tinker. George never stopped moving. He built three family homes and several rentals. He gave selflessly to others; he wanted nothing so much as to be helpful. George was an extremely active member of the First Baptist Churches of Bellingham and Burlington. He virtually never missed a service. He led construction and maintenance projects and promoted sound financial management. He served on mission trips in developing nations, toting power tools through airports and learning enough local language to get a smile, always accompanied by his loving wife. George was preceded in death by his wife Ann Lockman and his granddaughter Deidre (Lockman) Isdal (Tomas Isdal). He is survived by daughters Chris Galbraith (Hugh Galbraith) of Sedro Woolley, Janet Lockman of San Diego, and sons Dave Lockman of Bellingham and Jim Lockman (Sharon Shoenfiedl) of Bothell, grandchildren Chad Galbraith (Darcy Galbraith) of Bellingham and Angela Galbraith (Chris Heathers) of Bellingham, as well as great-grandchildren Gabe, Riggs, Brody and Quinn Galbraith of Bellingham and Magnus and Tor Isdal of Seattle. A service in remembrance of George is planned at the First Baptist Church in Burlington Feb 29 at 2pm. Please share your memories of George at

