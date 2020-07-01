Born in Bellingham, WA, on February 17, 1937, George Marvin Olsen was the son of (Johanna) Marie and Oscar (Clarman) Olsen. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in his Lincoln, NE home on May 24, 2020, with family around him. George’s favorite childhood memories were of playing in and around the Wrang Shipyard (founded by his grandfather George Wrang) on Bellingham Bay. He attended Columbia Grade School and Bellingham High School, before entering Pacific Lutheran College in Tacoma, WA and finalizing his BA in Business Administration from Western Washington University, Bellingham. While attending college, George helped his parents manage the family Shipyard, and he also worked in the Engineering Department of the Columbia Cement Plant. During his teens and early twenties, George suffered through major surgeries, but he was determined to overcome these obstacles. In fact, when he passed away at the age of 83, he had lived twice as long as doctors had predicted. George’s personal relationship with his Heavenly Father is something he always held as a priority. George was a prayer warrior. Despite mobility issues later in life, you could always find him kneeling by his bedside in prayer or sitting up in bed, reading God’s Word. In June 1970, George married Elizabeth (Coles) from North Vancouver, BC. Canada, adopting Colin, her son, in 1971. George’s daughter Kirsten was born in 1973. In 1975, George opened his own engineering and steel detailing business, Norwest Design Engineering. When George wasn’t working, boating was his passion. In the late 1960s George bought his first boat, a 34-foot Hunter Cabin Cruiser, the “Flying Cloud”. In the mid-1970s, George designed the layout for the “Lisette Charmaine”, a 37-foot Islander Motorsailer. Many idyllic years were spent sailing the San Juan Islands, the Canadian Gulf Islands and Desolation Sound, salmon fishing, clam digging and exploring. After moving to Waverly, NE in 2014 to be with his daughter, son-in-law and grandsons, George was diagnosed with Mitochondrial Myopathy, along with the everpresent Aggravated Polyganglionopathy. George is survived by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Kirsten (Kelly), son Colin (Danielle), four grandchildren: Michelle, Nikki, Gabriel and Jeremiah, by his much-loved younger sister Jean-Marie (Dirk), and cousins Gary, Susan, Kris, Julie (Wesley), Paula and Eric (Lori). The family thanks his caregivers, especially Sam and Joanna, the CHI Hospice nurses Sally and Ashley, as well as Pastor James, for their care and comfort of George. Though none of George’s organs or tissue were able to be donated, he is known as a ‘Donor-in-Spirit’. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice, United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation or an Organ Donation Facility of your choosing. Interment will be at Bayview Cemetery, Bellingham, WA, when circumstances allow.



