George K Melland was born in Bellingham March 19, 1931 to Theodore and Hannah Melland. He passed away at Evergreen Hospice in Kirkland, WA on May 14, 2019. George graduated from Bellingham High and was well known as a star athlete, later playing baseball for the Bellingham Bells. He married Ruthella J Reeve on November 12, 1955. They are survived by 4 children; Kelli (Rob), Ken (Cindy), Kristi & Kim. 6 grandchildren; Brandon, Mandy, Amber, Megan, Karlin & Tayler and 4 great grandsons. George retired after 35 years with the Boeing Company. He and Ruth enjoyed traveling, RVing, boating and gardening. He is preceded in death most recently by his beloved wife Ruthella, and 9 siblings. In his early life he may have been a champion baseball player but in our home he was a Champion Dad, Papa and GG Pop! A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Hospice of your choice.

