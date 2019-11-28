George Michael "Mick" Butenschoen

Guest Book
  • "Ryan and Family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you all..."
  • "It is with great sadness to learn of the passing of Mick...."
    - Lynn Hickey
  • "My thoughts and prayers to you in this difficult time."
    - Judy Church
  • "Myrna and family - I can't tell you how sorry and shocked I..."
Service Information
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA
98225
(360)-734-1717
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption
2116 Cornwall Ave.
Bellingham, WA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenacres Cemetery
5700 Northwest Ave.
Ferndale, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mick Butenschoen, age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 21st, 2019, after a month long battle with cancer. An informal celebration of Mick’s life with sharing time will be held at 6 pm on Monday, December 2nd, 2019, at Westford Funeral Home, 1301 Broadway St. in Bellingham. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at Church of the Assumption, 2116 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham followed by a 12 noon burial with military honors at Greenacres Cemetery, 5700 Northwest Ave. in Ferndale. A reception will follow at Broadway Hall, 1300 Broadway St. in Bellingham. Memorials may be made to the Virginia Mason Foundation or the Special Olympics. View Mick’s complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.