Mick Butenschoen, age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 21st, 2019, after a month long battle with cancer. An informal celebration of Mick’s life with sharing time will be held at 6 pm on Monday, December 2nd, 2019, at Westford Funeral Home, 1301 Broadway St. in Bellingham. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at Church of the Assumption, 2116 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham followed by a 12 noon burial with military honors at Greenacres Cemetery, 5700 Northwest Ave. in Ferndale. A reception will follow at Broadway Hall, 1300 Broadway St. in Bellingham. Memorials may be made to the Virginia Mason Foundation or the Special Olympics. View Mick’s complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 28, 2019