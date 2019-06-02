Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Russell, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2019 at his home in Mt. Vernon, WA. George was born in Bellingham on August 24, 1940 to Irene Turner and George Russell. George attended Meridian High School in Bellingham and served two years in the U.S. Army stationed in Alaska. Later George worked in sales at Yeager’s Sporting Goods, a welder at Pinkstaff Autobody, and gun sales at Dave’s Sports Shop. George was an avid outdoorsman, and loved hunting, fishing, and camping near Silver Lake. George was also a firearm expert and shooting enthusiast. He staunchly supported the 2nd Amendment and was a lifetime member of the NRA. His family has so many fond memories of spending time together outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. Later in life, George became an enthusiastic clock collector, amassing an impressive array of unique clocks in his home. This collection made visits quite an interesting experience, to say the least. In his last few years, George found great joy feeding the many deer that would visit his yard every day. He even gave them all fun and colorful names. George is predeceased by his mother Irene Turner Sooter, his father George F. Russell, and his brother Larry Russell. He is survived by his partner Jeanie Keeney; his children Virginia Burns, Shane (Christy) Russell, and Todd (Kim) Pike; sisters Beverly (Clifford) Swope and Patty (Jim) Holz; his grandchildren Cody (Tina) Russell, Taylor Russell, Jared Russell, Whitney Burns, Sarah Burns, Greyson Pike, and Madigan Pike; great-grandson Logan Bostelmann; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of George’s life will be announced at a later date. To share your memories, please visit

