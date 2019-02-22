Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Jean Smull. View Sign

Georgia Jean Smull, of Bellingham passed away on Sunday Feb 17,2019 in Bellingham. She was born Nov 30 1931 to Burla and Fred Richtner in Sheridon Ore. She was preceded in death by her husband Zean K Smull, son Zean T Smull and son Robert Smull(Melinda Smull). She is survived by 3 children Patty Murray, Bonnie Taylor and Clarke Smull, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren , sister Burla King husband Don King and Betty Robertson husband Dale Robertson and numerous nieces and nephews. Services pending at the Church of Later Day Saints.

