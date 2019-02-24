Georgia Margaret Enns, age 86, of Bellingham passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Highgate Senior Living in Bellingham. She was born November 19, 1932 in Pittsburg, California to parents George and Elizabeth (Dow) Reid. Georgia was preceded in death by her first husband William D. Smith and her second husband Milton E. Enns and her son Ross A. Smith, sisters Bonnie Papetti and Sue Reid and she is survived by her daughter, Sandra L. Haanen; sons, Wm. Kent Smith (Erika), Randall L. Smith, Brian R. Smith (Dana) and Todd D. Smith; grandchildren, Amanda, Brendan, Sarah and Mary; great grandchildren, Ryder and Gabriel. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Unity Spiritual Center, 1095 Telegraph Rd., Bellingham, WA 98225 with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. A private family graveside service will be at Bayview Cemetery in Bellingham. Please share your thoughts and memories of Georgia online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 24, 2019