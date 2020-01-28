Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgie Jean Matthews. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Georgie 'Jean' Matthews, 77 years, passed peacefully at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham on the snowy evening of January 13, 2020 with her family by her side. Born to Lyle and Ida (Silver) Matthews July 19, 1942 in Bellingham, WA. Jean attended Bellingham High School, Skagit Valley College, Western Washington University graduating with her Bachelors degree in Human Services and also Antioch University. Jean began her teaching career at Skagit Valley College in 1978 and retired in 2006 as Director of the Human Services department. During her 28 year tenure, Jean was awarded an "Exceptional Teacher Award" for pioneering and continuing efforts in teaching and integrating cultural pluralism in the classroom and elected by her colleagues as SVC's faculty union president. Jean was a role model for other women and dedicated much of her life to breaking barriers for women, differently-abled students and minority students. In January of 2000 Jean was awarded a sabbatical leave to the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona where she became a involved in advocating for change to acknowledge the use of Navajo cultural practices to meet the requirements of reaching a national policy that impacted the Navajo nation. Today that program is called Navajo Department of Self Reliance. Jean enjoyed gardening and landscape, knitting, cross country skiing, sewing, travel and spending time with her family, who will miss her dearly. Jean is the mother to Ron Carpenter, Lori Carpenter, Curt Carpenter (Dawn), Kristy Carpenter and the birth mother to Stephanie Starkenburg (Jeff). Grandchildren; Matthew Carpenter, Jenna, Kenton (Samantha), and Lucas Arendse and Aidan Carpenter and Stephanie's children Heidi Finkbonner (Brad) and Ashley Sadnick. Great grandchildren Braiden, Ava, Bradley, Jaxon, Owdin and Garrett James. Furthermore, Jean is survived by sisters and brothers; Nancy Campbell (Bill), Ron Hydorn, Harvey Gosser (Grace), Judy Ladd, Leila Help-Tulley and family with the Navajo Nation. Jean is predeceased by her parents, brother Mike Ladd and grandson Garrett C. Arendse. Please join family and friends on February 9, 2020 from 1-4 pm as we celebrate Jeans life. Squalicum Boathouse 2600 Harbor Loop Bellingham, WA 98225. In lieu of flowers please consider Whatcom Hospice House, Bellingham, WA.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 28, 2020

