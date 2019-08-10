Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Edwin Toler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Edwin Toler was born in Palisades, WA on 8-26-21 to Edwin and Cora (Hoff) Toler. On 7-17-19 he joined his beloved Christine, his entire generation of family, and friends he had outlived. Pa is survived by his children, Sandie Williams, Trent, David and Tim Toler and their families. Jerry was raised in Whatcom County and was a 1939 graduate of Mt. Baker HS. In 1942 he enlisted in the Army - Signal Corps and was stationed in Alaska during WWII. After the war he worked for the Army Security Agency in Washington DC where he met, and married, Christine Tucker of Virginia. Later, as a communications technician for Pan American Airways, he lived and traveled extensively in South America and Asia. In 1955 he was hired by the new Mobil Oil refinery in Ferndale after returning to Whatcom County to raise his own family. He stayed there as an instrument man until retirement in 1984. He had an innate ability to fix, repurpose, design and construct anything he put his mind to. He was an avid reader, writer and historian. He was also a gifted Bible teacher and scholar. Central Lutheran Church, Wycliffe Bible Translators and James Street Estates were among the frequent recipients of his time and his talents. We will gather at Central Lutheran Church (925 N Forest St.) on Saturday, August 17th at 2 p.m. not to mourn but to remember the ways this beloved and respected man lived his faith, touched our lives and fixed our widgets.

Gerald Edwin Toler was born in Palisades, WA on 8-26-21 to Edwin and Cora (Hoff) Toler. On 7-17-19 he joined his beloved Christine, his entire generation of family, and friends he had outlived. Pa is survived by his children, Sandie Williams, Trent, David and Tim Toler and their families. Jerry was raised in Whatcom County and was a 1939 graduate of Mt. Baker HS. In 1942 he enlisted in the Army - Signal Corps and was stationed in Alaska during WWII. After the war he worked for the Army Security Agency in Washington DC where he met, and married, Christine Tucker of Virginia. Later, as a communications technician for Pan American Airways, he lived and traveled extensively in South America and Asia. In 1955 he was hired by the new Mobil Oil refinery in Ferndale after returning to Whatcom County to raise his own family. He stayed there as an instrument man until retirement in 1984. He had an innate ability to fix, repurpose, design and construct anything he put his mind to. He was an avid reader, writer and historian. He was also a gifted Bible teacher and scholar. Central Lutheran Church, Wycliffe Bible Translators and James Street Estates were among the frequent recipients of his time and his talents. We will gather at Central Lutheran Church (925 N Forest St.) on Saturday, August 17th at 2 p.m. not to mourn but to remember the ways this beloved and respected man lived his faith, touched our lives and fixed our widgets. Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close