Jerry Kuhns, age 79, passed away in Bellingham on June 21, 2020 after an extended illness. Jerry was born the middle child of Roy E. Kuhns and Florence (Taylor) Kuhns. Jerry was a commercial fisherman on the Admiral for several decades. He was fortunate to have found a career that brought him so much joy. He also worked for many years at Puget Sound Salvage. Jerry loved fishing and football. He was an avid fan of the Huskies. He also loved to play pool. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, his brother James (Jim) Kuhns and his nephew Ron Barton. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Carr) Kuhns; his son Gerald (Carrina) Kuhns; his daughter Lisa Clarkson; his sister Judith Shuler; four grandchildren, Gerald B. (Olesia), Nicole (Levi) Robinson, Cecilia (Chris) Bowen, and Blake Clarkson (Tanicia Komac); four great grandchildren, Adrianna (Ada), Charlotte, Leila, and Lucas and two dogs Stella and Lena. We will be celebrating Jerry’s life at the Fisherman’s Memorial at Squalicum Harbor 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10th. Close friends and family are encouraged to attend. This will be a casual gathering and we ask that you practice social distancing and to please bring a mask. The family wishes to express our deep appreciation to Hospice for their caring support and also to our friends who have been a great comfort. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.