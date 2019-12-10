On Thanksgiving Day 2019, Gerry Lesniak passed away at the age of 78. Gerry was born in Akron, OH, on November 11, 1941, to Michael and Helen Lesniak. He received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from The University of Western States in Portland, OR. Gerry had a passion for dancing, doctoring and drumming. In addition to practicing chiropractic, he also taught ballroom dancing during his 25 years in Bellingham, WA. He was an avid lover of reading and music and had a keen interest in professional sports. Gerry was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. Gerry is survived by his sister, Judy Smith of Burbank, his nephew George Smith, his niece Terri McLaughlin and their children Jessica, Paige and Isabel. There will not be a service held. If anyone would like to make a donation in his name, please consider Whatcom Hospice House.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 10, 2019