Gerald Vermeulen also known as "Bud" passed away unexpectedly but peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 80. The son of Gerrit and Adrianna (Berrevoets) Vermeulen was born December 28, 1939 in Lynden, WA. He attended Lynden Christian Elementary School and Lynden High school. Bud is preceded in death by his wife Pat, the love of his life for 55 years; siblings Gerrit Vermeulen Jr., Tony Vermeulen (Marilyn), Margie Tabor (Bud's twin sister) (Tom), and Cora Stremler; brothers in law Jim Smits and Maynard Tjoelker and sister in law Jerry Vermeulen. Bud is survived by his two children Gerry Vermeulen (Barbara) and Susan Everett (James), grandchildren Alex, Sarah, and Samantha; siblings Adrietta Smits, Casey Vermeulen, Jim Vermeulen (Sylvia), Gertrude Tjoelker, and Elaine Tierney (Vince); sister in law Fran Vermeulen, brother in law Al Stremler and several nieces and nephews. Bud was a very proud veteran of the Navy having served 23 years. He was stationed in London, England for some time where he met his wife Pat. He then worked as an electrician for Bellingham Cold Storage for another 20 years after retiring from the Navy. He was a dear brother to all his siblings, always there to help, caring and generous! He will be sorely missed. Services will be held Saturday, March 23. Graveside will be at 10 AM with Military Honors followed by the 11 a.m. Memorial service held at First Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Robert Woodyard officiating. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the in memory of his beloved wife Pat.

202 FRONT ST

Lynden , WA 98264

