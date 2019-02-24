Gerald Wallace Glass, age 80, passed away Thurs., Feb. 21, 2019 in Lynden A memorial service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019, 2:00 PM, at North County Christ the King, 1244, 1816 18th St, Lynden, WA 98264. Arrangements pending, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 24, 2019