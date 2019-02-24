Gerald Wallace Glass

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Wallace Glass.

Gerald Wallace Glass, age 80, passed away Thurs., Feb. 21, 2019 in Lynden A memorial service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019, 2:00 PM, at North County Christ the King, 1244, 1816 18th St, Lynden, WA 98264. Arrangements pending, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Funeral Home
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.