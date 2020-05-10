Geraldine “Gerry” Radel, age 95, passed away on Apr. 27, 2020 in Bellingham, WA. Gerry was born in Warren, Oklahoma on Feb. 5, 1925 to parents Jesse and Opal Dennis. On December 1, 1946, she married George Radel, and they spent a long and happy marriage together until his death on March 10, 2013. Gerry loved her job working in child daycare. She absolutely adored children, and helped raise dozens, in addition to her own. Some of her favorite memories were spending time playing cards with her family and building the cabin on the lake. She will always be remembered as feisty, friendly, and oh-so talkative! She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Gerry is survived by her sons Mark (Jill) Radel and Scott (Deanna Fay) Radel, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Gerry was laid to rest at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale. To share your memories of Gerry, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 10, 2020.