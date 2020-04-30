Geraldine Zankich Steensgaard, age 90, of Bellingham, WA, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Gerry was born on September 29, 1929 to Anton and Annie (Dean) Zankich in Bellingham. She graduated from Bellingham High School and attended business college in Bellingham. Although she always cherished Bellingham’s Southside, Gerry moved to Seattle to pursue a long and rewarding career with Burlington Northern. She enjoyed her home in the Magnolia neighborhood and followed fashion and design trends. Gerry and her husband traveled for pleasure and were members of the Sons of Norway. She was preceded in death by her husband Oyvind last December and her sisters Vinnie Cundiff and Ann Stalberg. Gerry is survived by her brother Peter (Darlene) Zankich, nieces Linda Cundiff, Kathy (Bill) Denney, Cheryl (Alec) Buchan, nephews Tony (Marcia) Zankich, John (Maria) Zankich, as well as two great-nieces, five great-nephews, one great-great-nephew and one great-great niece. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Highland Rehabilitation and Healthcare for their compassion, devotion, and expertise. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at a later date. You may share your memories of Gerry at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 30, 2020