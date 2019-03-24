Gerrit Polinder, age 93, passed away Saturday morning, March 16, 2019. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Gillies Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Monumenta Cemetery followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service at First Christian Reformed Church, 1010 Front St. in Lynden. Memorial gifts may be made to: The American Red Cross, 1900 25th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144 or First Christian Reformed Church, 1010 Front Street, Lynden, WA 98264. Please share your memories and condolences in the online guest book at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 24, 2019