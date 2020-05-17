Gilbert “Gib” Anker of Everson passed peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the age of 71. Gib was loved by everyone who was blessed to know him. His one-of-a-kind heart, gentle soul and mischievous sense of humor were only a few of his best qualities. He was always easy to talk to and had a joke for every occasion, whether appropriate or not. Gib was born in 1949 in BerkenWoude, Netherlands to parents John and Elizabeth (Suyker) Anker. He was the ninth of their eleven children. When Gib was two years old, the family immigrated to New Jersey where they lived for thirteen years. Then they picked up and moved to Iowa, where Gib attended high school. He was drafted into the Army in 1969 and left to serve in the Vietnam War in 1970. He was very proud to serve his country. In 2011, he reconnected with his platoon and always looked forward to their yearly gatherings. After he returned home in 1971, he lived in South Dakota and met his first wife, Shelley. They married in 1972 and moved to Iowa soon after. Together they had two children, Courtney and Joel. While living in Iowa, Gib began his long working career in a meat packing plant. In 1978, they moved to Washington state and put down permanent roots. Among the many jobs he enjoyed over the years, he loaded and unloaded hay trailers, milked cows, and drove trucks. They divorced in 1982. A few years later he met Cindy, “the love of his life” as he always said. They were married in 1986. She brought her daughter Kristi to the family and together they had two children, Ben and Brian. Gib advanced into long haul truck driving, teaming with Cindy and their sons. He drove for Anker Hay and later Anker Trucking for the better part of 32 years. A life-long member of the Netherlands Reformed Congregation, he was very steadfast in his convictions. Gib always enjoyed socializing, he was the life of the party and never walked away from a good debate. His disputatious nature ruffled a few feathers but he always had a joke to ease the tension. He was also an avid sports fan. He had a blast getting together with family and cheering on the Seahawks and the Mariners, often going to games in the summer. He was an extremely devoted family man and never missed a family gathering. But nothing brought a sparkle to his eye more than spending time with his five children and his grandchildren; Lehneah, Braden, Shawn, Sophia, Emily, Jessica, Cynthia, and Parker. They were his pride and joy. Gib was a man truly rich in family and humble in life. His sense of humor, the animated conversations and his big personality will be greatly missed. He always said his name was Gib, because they had to spell “BIG” backwards. Gib is preceded in death by his beloved wife Cindy, parents John and Elizabeth Anker, brother Marty Anker and sister Jenny Veldhuizen. He is survived by his children Courtney (Jeff) Mosher, Joel (Jen) Anker, Ben (Nikki) Anker, Brian Anker, Kristi Ellis and all eight of his grandchildren. As well as brothers Richard (Lynn) Anker, William (Winnie) Anker, John Anker, Gary Anker, and Jacob (Ruth) Anker and sisters Frances Anker, Marie (Chris) Neels and Elizabeth (Butch) Anker-Nykun. As well as numerous nephews and nieces. He will be laid to rest with full military honors. You are invited to share your condolences and memories in the online guestbook at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com or on his Facebook page.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 17, 2020.