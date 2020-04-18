Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Whittier Thurston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert Whittier Thurston was born in Perrydale, Oregon to James and Lillian Thurston. He lived most of his life in Bellingham and was in the first graduating class of Bellingham High School. After graduation Gil enlisted in the Marines and served in the South Pacific in WWII. Gil met his future wife, Inge, at the Cocoanut Grove which was owned by Inge’s parents. He later managed the Cocoanut Grove when Inge’s parents bought The Pastime Café in downtown Bellingham. They were married in St. James Presbyterian Church in 1947. He attended Western Washington College on the GI Bill and his first teaching assignment was in Camas Washington. After 2 years there he returned to Bellingham to teach at Geneva Elementary School. He continued his studies at Western, earning a Master’s of School Administration. He continued teaching grades three through six. He was a teaching Principal and over his career he was principal at six schools and spent his final years before retirement as the Principal of Birchwood Elementary, the school where he once was a student. Gil was a charter member and president of the Association of Washington School Principals and served as president of the National Association of Elementary Principals and on the board of the National PTA. The US Department of Education selected him to attend a regional meeting of Overseas School Personnel in Cairo Egypt where he was one of the main speakers. After retirement he held many leadership positions in county and state organizations. Gil was active in the Retired Teachers Association for Whatcom County, the NW-1 Coordinating Council and the State Association. In 1991-92 he was President of the Washington State Retired Teachers Association. He served as AARP State Health Care Coordinator, Chair of the Whatcom County Chapter of the American Red Cross, chair of both the Bellingham Mental Health Foundation and Washington Department of Social and Health Services Mental Health Division Planning and Advisory Council. He also served as Chair of the Regional Council Senior Services, board member of the Whatcom County Alliance for Healthcare Access, member of the land use committee of the South Hill Neighborhood Association, the Washington State HCA Health Information Advisory Committee and the Washington State OFM Strategic Health Planning Committee, and President of his Condo Association. Gil was an avid gardener and enjoyed many arts and crafts. He was a well-known figure in the community and frequently recognized by former students and teachers. Gil was preceded in death by Inge, his loving wife of 71 years. He is survived by his sons Grant (Sandy), Mark (Nancy), Brian (Pam) and Drew (Marlene). Grandchildren Jeremy (Liz), Geoffery (LaShell), Stacy (Nathan), Erin (Vishal), Ryan and Hannah. Great Grandchildren Quinn, James, Parker, Kirin, Bela and Rishi. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date. The Family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham WA. 98225

Gilbert Whittier Thurston was born in Perrydale, Oregon to James and Lillian Thurston. He lived most of his life in Bellingham and was in the first graduating class of Bellingham High School. After graduation Gil enlisted in the Marines and served in the South Pacific in WWII. Gil met his future wife, Inge, at the Cocoanut Grove which was owned by Inge’s parents. He later managed the Cocoanut Grove when Inge’s parents bought The Pastime Café in downtown Bellingham. They were married in St. James Presbyterian Church in 1947. He attended Western Washington College on the GI Bill and his first teaching assignment was in Camas Washington. After 2 years there he returned to Bellingham to teach at Geneva Elementary School. He continued his studies at Western, earning a Master’s of School Administration. He continued teaching grades three through six. He was a teaching Principal and over his career he was principal at six schools and spent his final years before retirement as the Principal of Birchwood Elementary, the school where he once was a student. Gil was a charter member and president of the Association of Washington School Principals and served as president of the National Association of Elementary Principals and on the board of the National PTA. The US Department of Education selected him to attend a regional meeting of Overseas School Personnel in Cairo Egypt where he was one of the main speakers. After retirement he held many leadership positions in county and state organizations. Gil was active in the Retired Teachers Association for Whatcom County, the NW-1 Coordinating Council and the State Association. In 1991-92 he was President of the Washington State Retired Teachers Association. He served as AARP State Health Care Coordinator, Chair of the Whatcom County Chapter of the American Red Cross, chair of both the Bellingham Mental Health Foundation and Washington Department of Social and Health Services Mental Health Division Planning and Advisory Council. He also served as Chair of the Regional Council Senior Services, board member of the Whatcom County Alliance for Healthcare Access, member of the land use committee of the South Hill Neighborhood Association, the Washington State HCA Health Information Advisory Committee and the Washington State OFM Strategic Health Planning Committee, and President of his Condo Association. Gil was an avid gardener and enjoyed many arts and crafts. He was a well-known figure in the community and frequently recognized by former students and teachers. Gil was preceded in death by Inge, his loving wife of 71 years. He is survived by his sons Grant (Sandy), Mark (Nancy), Brian (Pam) and Drew (Marlene). Grandchildren Jeremy (Liz), Geoffery (LaShell), Stacy (Nathan), Erin (Vishal), Ryan and Hannah. Great Grandchildren Quinn, James, Parker, Kirin, Bela and Rishi. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date. The Family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham WA. 98225 Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close