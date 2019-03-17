On February 28, 2019, Giovannina " Jennie" Albano Brasile, born December 29, 1927, surrendered her life peacefully to be with her family and her Lord in heaven. Jennie was a beloved wife and aunt, fondly called "Zizi" by several generations of nieces and nephews. Jennie will always be remembered for her gracious, generous and beautiful nature and her amazing potato pie. God really did bless us all with her presence in our lives and now we say it back to her. God bless you.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 17, 2019