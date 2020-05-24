Gladys Alma “Toots” Oliver passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2020 in Victoria, B.C. Canada, just shy of her 95th birthday. Toots born on April 13, 1925 to William and Evelyn Cox in The Pas, Manitoba, Canada. After graduating from The Pas High School in 1943, she went on to graduate from Nurses Training at The Portage la Prairie Hospital in 1947 as a Registered Nurse and worked in Northern Manitoba briefly before marrying and starting a family. Toots led a very adventurous life ~ the early years as the wife of a uranium miner in “the bush” of northern Canada before emigrating to Sarasota, Florida where the family lived for many years. She also called Scotland, Idaho and Washington home. She loved to travel; some of her favorite trips include the year the family spent sailing the South Pacific Ocean aboard their sailboat, her many New Zealand bicycle adventures, researching her “Viking” family genealogy in Reykjavik, Iceland with her mother and seeing the polar bears in Churchill Manitoba. Toots lived in Friday Harbor Wa. for twenty years where she enjoyed boating, cycling, volunteering, weaving and growing berries and beautiful flowers. She loved being around the grand kids. She moved to Bellingham, Wa. spending her time volunteering and gardening before returning to Canada, living the last nine years in Victoria, BC. Toots is survived by her five loving children; D. Alan ( Bet ) Oliver of Sidney B.C., Janyce ( James ) Fransen of Bellingham, Wa., Ross Oliver of Marysville, Wa., Lori Saker of Pflugerville, Texas and Ken Oliver of Sedro-Woolley, Wa., her nine grandchildren , David ( Sarah ), Jamie, Mike, Daniel, Katie, Sarah ( Brad ), Rachel, Candice and Graham, her two great grandchildren, Abigale and Brody, and her sister Rheta Steer of Victoria. Funeral services are pending



