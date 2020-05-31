Gladys Bernice DeNeui, age 91, passed away on May 22, 2020 at Whatcom Hospice House. Gladys was born in North Bellingham on December 5, 1928, the 7th of 8 children of Jonas and Mary Lingbloom. She graduated from Ferndale High (‘46) and attended Bellingham Business College then worked briefly for the Bellingham School District. Before having a family of her own, Gladys spent much time with nieces and nephews and shared daily life on the farm doing chores and helped to keep the household running. Gladys and David DeNeui were married in 1953 and spent nearly 60 years together! Together they raised 3 children and in retirement they enjoyed simple things in life: visiting family and friends, walking around town, traveling, going out for coffee or lunches and enjoying the Bereans/Primetimers at Northwest Baptist Church. Gladys had a servant heart, as a follower of Christ. She daily read the Scriptures and often journaled about her life. Besides being a devoted mother and grandmother, Gladys was a friend to many. She served the Lighthouse Mission as head of the Ladies’ Auxiliary and volunteered for Childcare Worldwide. For many years she made it her mission to visit church friends who were shut-ins. Gladys loved people and was known for welcoming neighbors or newcomers with her freshly baked cookies, having lots on hand for drop-by visitors. She was a faithful letter writer throughout her life. Gladys had lifelong friendships often celebrated with birthday lunches! She especially loved little people and was so excited to visit with her grandchildren, and to teach preschoolers in Sunday school. Gladys was a trained singer, loved to garden, craft and to cook nutritious meals. She was a lot of fun, had a quick wit and a lot of “grit”; She was twice a survivor of tuberculosis and later, breast cancer. Gladys was graceful about aging and just took life in stride! Gladys is survived by her children Ann (Gary) Moore, Aaron (Brenda) deNeui, and Jane DeNeui; grandchildren Nicole (Josh) Burdick, Jacob (Tera) DeNeui, Josiah DeNeui and Kerstin DeNeui; great-grandchildren Abigail and Andrew Burdick. She was preceded in death by her husband Dave (2012) and all of her 7 siblings. A private graveside service is planned at Woodlawn Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life when gatherings are permitted. The family wishes to thank Whatcom Hospice and Sweet Golden Years for all their loving care. Memorial gifts are suggested to Northwest Baptist in Bellingham, Lighthouse Mission or Childcare Worldwide.



