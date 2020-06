Gladys Bernice DeNeui, (Lingbloom) passed away on May 22, 2020 at Whatcom Hospice House. A lifelong Whatcom County resident, she is survived by her children, Ann (Gary )Moore, Aaron (Brenda)deNeui and Jane DeNeui as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her husband David DeNeui preceded her in 2012. She is buried at Woodlawn Cemetery and there will be a Celebration of Life when larger gatherings are permitted. To read a detailed obituary and to sign the online guest register, go to wcremation.com