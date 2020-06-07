Gladys Bernice DeNeui, (Lingbloom) passed away on May 22, 2020 at Whatcom Hospice House. A lifelong Whatcom County resident, she is survived by her children, Ann (Gary )Moore, Aaron (Brenda)deNeui and Jane DeNeui as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her husband David DeNeui preceded her in 2012. She is buried at Woodlawn Cemetery and there will be a Celebration of Life when larger gatherings are permitted. To read a detailed obituary and to sign the online guest register, go to wcremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.