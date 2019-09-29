Gladys E. Howard, age 97, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 14, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. Gladys was a local business owner of the Gladbag Arts and Crafts Boutique for over 31 years, located in the York neighborhood. She was a talented artist who painted on canvas, glass, and metal. She hosted numerous ceramic and painting classes over the years and was a lover of all furry and feathered critters. She was the mother of 6 children, grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 21, and great-great grandmother of 2. Gladys is survived by her sons Donald Howard of Lynden, and Doug Howard of Ferndale, daughters Sandy Celec of Ferndale, Patricia Strickler of Bellingham, and sister Sheila Foster of New Westminster, B.C. She was preceded in death by her husband William E. Howard, her son William A. Howard, and her daughter Sheilla Jones-Knutzen. A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Moles Farewell Tributes - Greenacres (5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale, WA 98248). To share your memories of Gladys, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 29, 2019