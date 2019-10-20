of Custer. He was born in El Dorado, KS. He enlisted in the USMC in January 1953. He served a tour in Korea. He had met Mary Hess in 1950 and upon his return from Korea, they were married on May 8, 1955. He was stationed in Camp Pendleton in San Diego, CA. He served 2 tours in Vietnam. After serving 20 years in the USMC he was honorably discharged. He is survived by his wife Mary of 64 years, sons- Glenn Jr, Jay, David, daughter Mary, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Service date is pending for a later time.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 20, 2019