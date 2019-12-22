Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria H. Bacon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria H. Bacon, 96, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was an only child born on December 17, 1922 in Daingerfield, Texas to Oneita and Roger Mills Hooker. Gloria earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in music from Texas State College for Women in Denton, Texas. While attending college, Gloria married John George Bacon. A talented singer, her voice was featured on local radio, and she also enjoyed modeling. She traveled the world while raising four children. Her life took her to over thirty countries, during which she made many lasting and loyal friendships. She worked at the American Council on Education in Washington DC and also at the Pentagon. Later in life, Gloria moved to Bellingham where she was an active Docent at Whatcom County Museum and the Manager of Hickory Farms. Gloria was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Alyssa Christine Smith. She is survived by 1 son, 3 daughters, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Gloria offered warmth, wit, inspiration and grace while demonstrating kindness, generosity and support to every family member. She was the force that held her large and growing family together. Gloria’s life was a sparkle in this universe which cannot be replaced. Her family will celebrate her place in their lives with a house reception on December 27, 2019 at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale) from 1:00-3:00PM. Donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice. Please share your memories of Gloria at

