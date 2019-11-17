Gordon Harold Jones

Gordon Harold Jones, of Gooseberry Point, passed away on November 6, 2019. He was born in Bellingham to Harold G. Jones and Emma (Rahorst) Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Donald and Wallace. He is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Mary Ellen; his children Stephen (Diane) Jones, Jennifer Bruce, and Suzane Jones; grandchildren Theresa, Andrew (Sarah), and Elizabeth; and great-grandchildren Everett and Wyatt. Memorial donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice. A private service will be held. To read Gordon’s full obituary and to share your memories, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
