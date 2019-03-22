Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Thompson. View Sign

Born in Big Timber MT, Gordon stubbornly crossed the bar to Valhalla. Deeply missed by wife Denise Dibb Thompson (Birch Bay), daughter Carlin Thompson (Chas Savage) Bend, cousins Lois Haddock (Ferndale), Jason & Bronson (Brandi) Nyhus (Bellingham), Arlene Collenborne (Boise) and Per Fuglestad (Egersund, Norway), many extended family members, friends & Port Moller AK fisherman buddies. We sincerely thank Janet Mott, PhD. We are grateful for the care he received from his dedicated caregivers & nurses at Lynden Manor & Whatcom Hospice. Join us to celebrate Gordon's life Saturday, May 11th at 11:00am, First Congregational Church 2401 Cornwall Ave, Bellingham. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Brain Injury Alliance of WA

Born in Big Timber MT, Gordon stubbornly crossed the bar to Valhalla. Deeply missed by wife Denise Dibb Thompson (Birch Bay), daughter Carlin Thompson (Chas Savage) Bend, cousins Lois Haddock (Ferndale), Jason & Bronson (Brandi) Nyhus (Bellingham), Arlene Collenborne (Boise) and Per Fuglestad (Egersund, Norway), many extended family members, friends & Port Moller AK fisherman buddies. We sincerely thank Janet Mott, PhD. We are grateful for the care he received from his dedicated caregivers & nurses at Lynden Manor & Whatcom Hospice. Join us to celebrate Gordon's life Saturday, May 11th at 11:00am, First Congregational Church 2401 Cornwall Ave, Bellingham. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Brain Injury Alliance of WA https://www.biawa.org/ Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close