Born in Big Timber MT, Gordon stubbornly crossed the bar to Valhalla. Deeply missed by wife Denise Dibb Thompson (Birch Bay), daughter Carlin Thompson (Chas Savage) Bend, cousins Lois Haddock (Ferndale), Jason & Bronson (Brandi) Nyhus (Bellingham), Arlene Collenborne (Boise) and Per Fuglestad (Egersund, Norway), many extended family members, friends & Port Moller AK fisherman buddies. We sincerely thank Janet Mott, PhD. We are grateful for the care he received from his dedicated caregivers & nurses at Lynden Manor & Whatcom Hospice. Join us to celebrate Gordon's life Saturday, May 11th at 11:00am, First Congregational Church 2401 Cornwall Ave, Bellingham. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Brain Injury Alliance of WA https://www.biawa.org/
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 22, 2019