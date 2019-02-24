Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace D. Higgerson. View Sign

Blessed were those who knew her love and caring these last 104 years: most knew her as Amazing Grace. What's the secret to such a long life? Grace would just shrug her shoulders in response but the answer is probably just being pleasant. She was a native of Bellingham WA. Her father and his brother owned the Bellingham Bottling Company, which later became Coca Cola Bottling Company where she worked until she became a mother. As a home maker she was a brilliant seamstress: cooking maybe not so much. But the bright side is that it did inspire her daughter to teach home economics where she emphasized cooking. And as a mom, Grace also stressed being frugal: she was a child of the depression. From time to time Grace would offer a gentle correction: "My dad would say...". Her free time was usually spent in volunteering in the community. Grace was that 10 percent that does 90 percent of the work, especially when it came to the disabled. When her husband died Grace came to Mullica Hill, NJ to help with her granddaughter, taking frequent trips back to Washington to visit family, her cat always by her side. She was the wife of the late Howard, mother of the late Fred and is survived by her daughter, Nancy McCloskey, daughter-in-law, Marilyn Higgerson, granddaughters, Rebecca McCloskey and Tammi Brown, grandson, Scott Higgerson, 2 great grandchildren and cousins Sue Logghe, Greg and Don Higgerson Henrietta Daesener Mosley, Mary Margaret and Richard Montag. Come celebrate 104 wonderful years Saturday, March 2 at Faith Lutheran Church, McLeod Rd, Bellingham where a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11am. Burial will be at a later time at Greenacres Cemetery. Donations to the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division Street, Bellingham, WA 98226 or the will be greatly appreciated. Please share your memories of Grace at

