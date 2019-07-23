Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Doris Straka. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Doris Straka was born in Victoria, BC on July 28th, 1925 to Thomas and Wynifred Earl. She went to be with the Lord on July 17th, 2019. Grace is survived by her sister Wynifred Exley, daughters Patricia Judd, JoAnne Mueller and Gerri (Gary) Hauser, son Anthony Straka, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Grace was preceded in death by her husband George Straka, daughters Georgette Hadeen and Wendy Straka and granddaughter Tamara Hadeen, and siblings Jim Earl, Thomasina Begin, Tom Earl and Dan Earl. Grace and George Straka were married May 1st, 1946 in Chilliwack, BC moved to Sumas, WA where Grace was a resident for 70 years before moving to Auburn where she passed away. Grace loved her family, adventurous travel and all the children she worked with at the school in Sumas. A mass will be held at 11 am on July 26th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 205 12th street Lynden, WA 98264

Published in Bellingham Herald on July 23, 2019

