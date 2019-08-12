Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Greg J. Bullene. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory John Bullene, 61, of Kamiah, Id. passed away Monday, July 29th, 2019 due to complications from a form of Parkinson’s called MSA. He was born to John & Nancy Bullene on January 5, 1958 in Bellingham, Wa. The family was later completed by Cindy (Ray) Tew, Lisa Tutterrow and Tracy Bullene all of Bellingham. Greg graduated from Meridian High School in 1976, working for the Whatcom County Water District until 1985. Then in 1986 he started the best job of his life as Port Engineer for Peter Pan Seafoods in Naknek, AK. working there until camp burned down in 2001. He also operated Bullene’s Auto Repair from 1996 to 2009 in Pierce. In 2004 he began working for Veco in Prudhoe Bay, AK. as a mechanic, then later switching to the fabrication and weld shop. Greg retired in 2017 due to his health related issues. Greg moved to Pierce, Id. in 1993 then to Kamiah, Id. in 2017. Greg married Jodi Nazario in 1998. Greg cared very much for Jodi’s daughter Chelsie even though the marriage ended in divorce. Then in 2004, Greg married Lynnann Tews Anderson, who resided at their home in Kamiah. Greg loved doing most anything. Riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATV’s, jeeping, working on vehicles, flying planes, boating, camping, fishing and hunting just to name a few. In 2009 Greg and Lynnann had a cabin built in Dixie, Id. and Greg worked for years putting the finishing touches on it. It was one of his favorite places to go and get away from everyday life. Greg’s family wishes to thank everyone at Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clearwater Valley EMT services for all they did to care for him at the end. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is planned for later this summer in Kamiah and in Bellingham for summer of 2020.

Gregory John Bullene, 61, of Kamiah, Id. passed away Monday, July 29th, 2019 due to complications from a form of Parkinson’s called MSA. He was born to John & Nancy Bullene on January 5, 1958 in Bellingham, Wa. The family was later completed by Cindy (Ray) Tew, Lisa Tutterrow and Tracy Bullene all of Bellingham. Greg graduated from Meridian High School in 1976, working for the Whatcom County Water District until 1985. Then in 1986 he started the best job of his life as Port Engineer for Peter Pan Seafoods in Naknek, AK. working there until camp burned down in 2001. He also operated Bullene’s Auto Repair from 1996 to 2009 in Pierce. In 2004 he began working for Veco in Prudhoe Bay, AK. as a mechanic, then later switching to the fabrication and weld shop. Greg retired in 2017 due to his health related issues. Greg moved to Pierce, Id. in 1993 then to Kamiah, Id. in 2017. Greg married Jodi Nazario in 1998. Greg cared very much for Jodi’s daughter Chelsie even though the marriage ended in divorce. Then in 2004, Greg married Lynnann Tews Anderson, who resided at their home in Kamiah. Greg loved doing most anything. Riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATV’s, jeeping, working on vehicles, flying planes, boating, camping, fishing and hunting just to name a few. In 2009 Greg and Lynnann had a cabin built in Dixie, Id. and Greg worked for years putting the finishing touches on it. It was one of his favorite places to go and get away from everyday life. Greg’s family wishes to thank everyone at Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clearwater Valley EMT services for all they did to care for him at the end. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is planned for later this summer in Kamiah and in Bellingham for summer of 2020. Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close