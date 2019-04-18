Gregory Thomas Francis Pitsch, Sr., age 85, passed away peacefully at home in Bellingham, surrounded by his wife and seven children, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption on Thursday, April 25th at 10:30 AM. Reception following at the church. Committal with military honors will be held at 2 PM at Greenacres Memorial Park. Memorials in Greg’s name may be made to Whatcom Hospice. View Greg’s complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 18, 2019