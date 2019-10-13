Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grete Marie (Helstad) Carlson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Grete Marie (Helstad) Carlson was born in Alesund, Norway to Hilmar and Gunvor Helstad on January 20, 1948. She passed away on October 8, 2019 after battling pancreatic cancer for 2.5 years. She was 71. Her parents, along with younger brother Harry, emigrated to the U.S. in 1954, making their way to Seattle. Grete began school and did well despite not speaking any English. She graduated from Ingraham High School in 1966 and attended Seattle Pacific College, where she met the love of her life, Douglas Wiley Carlson. The newlyweds moved cross country, living in Colorado, Illinois, and New York. Grete completed her bachelor’s degree in English and Rhetoric at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. Grete and Doug eventually settled in Iowa, where they raised their daughters, Katie and Jennifer. Grete’s career focused on the non-profit sector, with organizations helping people to realize their potential, including raising funds for the homeless in New York City, scholarships for college women, and programs and facilities for people with disabilities in the Midwest and around the world. She was a grant writer, speechwriter, marketer and designer. Friends cherished Grete’s warm, caring personality and faithful friendship. Faith in God sustained Grete and Doug throughout their life together, and they shared in the life of numerous Christian faith communities around the country. She and Doug retired to Lummi Island, WA in 2013, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August 2019. She is survived by her husband Doug, her mother Gunvor, her two daughters and son-in-law David. A memorial service with be held on Saturday, October 19, 2:30 p.m. at the Lummi Island Congregational Church, 3913 Legoe Bay Rd., Lummi Island, WA 98262. Those wishing to leave a memorial are invited to consider a donation to either “The Gathering Place,” a future building for the Lummi Island community (Checks can be made out to Lummi Island Congregational Church, PO Box 6, Lummi Island, WA 98262); or the Whatcom County Hospice Foundation.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 13, 2019

