Guy John Loiselle, born March 26, 1936, to Philias and Genevieve (Poulin) Loiselle in Quebec City, Quebec, met his heavenly maker on Monday, February 4, 2019 in Bellingham, Washington. Raised in Kapuskasing, Ontario, Guy lived the outdoor life with hunting, fishing, trapping, ice hockey, logging, trucking, firefighting, construction, motorcycling and RVing. He moved with jobs around Canada while welding in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan he met and wed Pauline Nelson, a marriage that lasted forty-four years. They moved to Thunder Bay, Ontario, where Guy sold and installed x-ray and nuclear equipment and founded Ad Hoc Security Company. The Loiselles went to Delta, British Columbia and Guy opened a car stereo shop ad invented the cassette deck cleaning system, licensed and marketed worldwide by Allsop in Bellingham. In 1983, he founded King Frog One Hour Photo and from 1991 to 2006, he owned and operated Wild Bird Chalet in Bellingham while testing Microsoft products. Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and brother Claude. He leaves son Lornie, business and travel acquaintances, relatives, friends and companion Patricia Kust. Guy loved his last home at Rosewood Villa and the caring, wonderful staff and caregivers there. At his request no funeral services are planner. Guy always said his Lord needed a guy of many talents in his next big adventure. In memory of Guy feed the wild birds this winter and do a good deed for someone less fortunate. Please share your thoughts and memories of Guy online at

