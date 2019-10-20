Gertrude Vander Haak Statema, age 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 14, 2019. Gertrude was born on March 7, 1926 to Peter and Alice Meendering in Middleburg, Iowa. She married Lawrence Vander Haak in 1946, and together they raised four children, Larry (Janice), Bob (Joan), Gayle (Howard) Mouw, and Brian (Bette). After Lawrence passed away in 1972, Gertrude continued to work at the Christian Health Care Center and in the nursery at St. Joseph’s hospital. In 1981, she married Archie Statema and together they operated a blueberry farm in Everson, Washington. Gertrude was preceded in death by Archie, her brothers, Jake, Robert, and Elmer. She is survived by her four children, sister Pat Katz, sister-in-law Betty Meendering, and her step children, Betsy Faber, Dan (Joan) Statema, Ken (Valorie) Statema, and Cheryl (John) Buntsma, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 23, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Lynden at 1:00 PM following a 12 Noon graveside service at Greenacres Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Amor Viviente, 514 Liberty St, Lynden, WA 98264. Please share your thoughts and memories of Gertrude online, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 20, 2019