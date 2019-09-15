Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hal G. Arnason. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hal was born in Bellingham, WA on March 17, 1979 to Hal and Darla Arnason. He passed away suddenly on August 25, 2019, in Bellingham. A private family graveside service and burial were held. Hal grew up in Whatcom County, graduating from Sehome High School in 1997, and earning a Bachelor's degree in Business from Western Washington University in 2002. A natural athlete, Hal excelled at everything from body surfing to baseball. He enjoyed mountain biking, traveling and spending time with family. Hal had a genuine love for children and animals, and he was always willing to help, wherever needed. Hal was a treasured son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, and cousin. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hal Arnason, Donna Arnason, and Russell Melhart, and his uncle, Tod Arnason. Hal is survived by his parents, Hal and Darla Arnason, grandmother, Freida Melhart, siblings, Amy (TJ) Ackerman, Molly (Gabriel) Campos, and Sam Arnason, niece and nephews, Kelsey (Jordan) Pace, Adrian Campos, Brady Ackerman, Cyrus Campos, and Dane Ackerman, great nephew and niece, Weston Pace and Layla Pace, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Hal will forever be remembered for the kind, gentle soul that he was.

Hal was born in Bellingham, WA on March 17, 1979 to Hal and Darla Arnason. He passed away suddenly on August 25, 2019, in Bellingham. A private family graveside service and burial were held. Hal grew up in Whatcom County, graduating from Sehome High School in 1997, and earning a Bachelor's degree in Business from Western Washington University in 2002. A natural athlete, Hal excelled at everything from body surfing to baseball. He enjoyed mountain biking, traveling and spending time with family. Hal had a genuine love for children and animals, and he was always willing to help, wherever needed. Hal was a treasured son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, and cousin. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hal Arnason, Donna Arnason, and Russell Melhart, and his uncle, Tod Arnason. Hal is survived by his parents, Hal and Darla Arnason, grandmother, Freida Melhart, siblings, Amy (TJ) Ackerman, Molly (Gabriel) Campos, and Sam Arnason, niece and nephews, Kelsey (Jordan) Pace, Adrian Campos, Brady Ackerman, Cyrus Campos, and Dane Ackerman, great nephew and niece, Weston Pace and Layla Pace, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Hal will forever be remembered for the kind, gentle soul that he was. Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close