Hannelore Hollack

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hannelore Hollack.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hannelore (Loree) Hollack 77, of Lynden Washington. Died peacefully on Memorial Day, May 27,2019. She is survived by her 2 children , daughter Karin Mitchell ( Tony, grand children Taylor Edmiston(Stephen,great grandchildren,Cooper,Cayden and Kaci) and Anthony Jr. (great grandson Daxton) of Coeur d Alene, Idaho. Son Michael Hollack (Leslie, grand daughter Lily) of Snohomish Wa. Her celebration of life will be on June 27th,2019 at Grace Baptist Lynden Wa. at 2 pm.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.