Hannelore (Loree) Hollack 77, of Lynden Washington. Died peacefully on Memorial Day, May 27,2019. She is survived by her 2 children , daughter Karin Mitchell ( Tony, grand children Taylor Edmiston(Stephen,great grandchildren,Cooper,Cayden and Kaci) and Anthony Jr. (great grandson Daxton) of Coeur d Alene, Idaho. Son Michael Hollack (Leslie, grand daughter Lily) of Snohomish Wa. Her celebration of life will be on June 27th,2019 at Grace Baptist Lynden Wa. at 2 pm.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 25, 2019