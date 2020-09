HCW passed away 6/21/2020 of cancer, residing in Birch Bay WA. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis J Worthington, son Harold and daughters Jacquie and Sandi. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed. He served as a Seebee in the Navy during Vietnam.



