Harold Dean Briske
August 7, 1934 - September 28, 2020
Deming, Washington - Harold "Dean" Briske, age 86, of Deming, WA passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2020 after a long battle with Cancer. Dean was loved and respected by those who knew him. He was born Aug. 7, 1934 in Fosston, Minnesota, and attended Fosston High School. He moved to Anchorage, Alaska where he raised a family and lived for 30 years. While in Alaska he worked in construction and also was a gold and jade miner. He moved to Bellingham, WA in the 1990s where he spent the rest of his life. Dean owned and operated Princess Jade for 25 years where he produced many of the landmarks, monuments, and stonework displayed locally. He was a skilled artist and mechanic and could build nearly anything. When not working in his shop, he could be found fishing or socializing with fellow craftsmen and friends. Dean was a man who was larger than life. He loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing, especially bass fishing. He loved to travel, see new places, and visit his friends. Dean was a mountain man, often of few words, large and imposing. Everyone remarked on how large and strong, yet gentle his hands were. He was a gentle giant, kind, thoughtful, and full of love. Nothing would make him light up like having one of his grandkids climb up on his lap and give him a hug. Dean is survived by his wife Kathy and his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, sister, and brother. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please share your thoughts memories of Dean online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com