Harold J. (Bud) Fish

April 11, 1935 - October 31, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Bud was a kind and generous man who will be remembered fondly by many former students in Bellingham, where he taught for 30 years. Born in Tonasket, Washington, to Harold and Elsa (Shaw) Fish, he maintained his core of small-town sensibilities while exploring life's possibilities to the fullest.

He served four years in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Germany. This led to an interest in foreign travel and many overseas visits that included Russia, Egypt, Great Britain, Ireland and Europe.

Never one simply to dip his toes in experience, he became totally immersed in whatever his current interest. For example, during the heyday years of NASA rocketry, Bud and his fifth-grade students built and launched small rockets on the school playfields. A lifelong sports enthusiast—on the field or in his recliner—he focused on getting his golf score lower than his age after he retired.

Bud was a "balls and sticks" man who lettered in football, baseball and basketball at Orting High School and attended college on a football scholarship. At various times throughout his adult life he was a skier, fastpitch pitcher, fisherman and golfer, always operating at 100%.

As well as being a teacher and coach, Bud was a learner with a boundless curiosity and pursued interests in photography, computers, and genealogy. He was an omnivorous reader, with a special taste for U.S. history and exploring historical sites throughout the Western United States in a Volkswagen camper bus with his family. He could fix anything mechanical or electronic and was fearless on ladders.

Bud loved his family and was overly fond of cookies. After Bud retired, he told friends that his new job was "keeping Varya happy" while she continued to work.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Varya, who called him her "one true love;" sons Erik of Sacramento and Paul (Truc) of Sedro Woolley, who called him "Captain Mellow;" grandsons Ethan, who called him "Bumpa," and Evan, who called him "OngNoi."

He was preceded in death by his sister Leona (Fish) Cohrs.

Special thanks go to friend and colleague Jack Wayerski; caregiver Mike Berry from Circle of Life; and the caring folks at (the former) Adult Day Health, Dementia Support Northwest, and BirchView Memory Care.

Private family services will be held later. Memorial donations may be made to Dementia Support Northwest, 2950 New Market Street, #210, Bellingham, WA 98226.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store