Harold Luther Carter, Jr., age 70, of Ferndale passed away suddenly at home Wednesday, February 13, 2019. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 11:00 AM at Triumph Lutheran Church, 5719 Church Road, Ferndale, WA 98248 with Pastor Dean J. Iverson officiating. Please share your thoughts and memories of Harold online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 17, 2019